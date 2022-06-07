CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cities of Albany, Schenectady and Troy have announced a financial settlement against a large mortgage lender. It’s being seen as one victory in a larger ongoing battle against so-called zombie properties.

The settlement involves 18 vacant properties spanning across Albany, Schenectady and Troy with more than 500 code violations between them. Seven of the 18 properties named in the lawsuit are located Troy.

Troy spokesperson John Salka described what exactly makes them Zombie properties saying, “A zombie property is a building that exists in what we consider to be legal limbo.” Meaning the property is vacant after the lender began the foreclosure process but that process has yet to be completed.

“So, those buildings often sit vacant for months — and in many cases years — deteriorating,” added Salka.

But thanks to the settlement, he says his city, as well as Albany and Schenectady, were awarded a combined amount of $665,000 in outstanding code violations from the lender of the 18 properties, Ocwen Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary PHH Mortgage.

According to Salka’s press release, New York State’s Zombie Property Law “imposes a duty to inspect, secure, and maintain vacant and abandoned properties on mortgagees or their servicing agents.” The law offers municipalities the ability to legally pursue mortgage servicers for the sum of $500 per code violation for each day that the violations continue to exist.

Salka says they are hoping their efforts will motivate lenders to move forward with the foreclosure process so that zombie properties can be sold or renovated. Basically, given hope for a useful purpose.

“Today’s action is just the latest step in the city’s multi-year effort to hold these financial institutions accountable,” said Salka.

Take for example, the recent demolition of another vacant building in Troy. The city again utilized the Zombie Law, forcing that lender, who the city says was delinquent, to pay $60,000 in civil penalties for property negligence.

Reggie Felix lives next to a zombie property and told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that he is glad to see the city able to get rid of troubled properties or see them renovated into livable properties. “Yeah, very glad,” he said. “All these abandoned buildings, we have got to do something with it. Make Troy look a lot nicer, you know what I mean.”

Salka says two of the homes involved in the lawsuit have recently been purchased, and one is pending. He says three others are not in compliance and the lender is being hit with $15,000 fines for each property.

NEWS10 reached out to Ocwen Financial for comment. They sent the following statement: