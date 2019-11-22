Albany residents could see water and sewer rate hike

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Water Board will vote Friday morning on whether to approve a 2.5% rate increase for water and sewer in the city.

The proposed increase would cost the average homeowner about $11 a year. Rates were also raised last year, and the water commissioner says they’re planning on a potential raise next year as well. He says this is to avoid raising rates all at once in one year.

Water Commissioner Joseph Coffey says the revenue raised by the increase would go to fund their long term capital projects, which cost about $60 million.

It would also help pay for the yearly upkeep of the system, 35% of which is more than 120 years old.