Albany Public Safety Committee to review proposed police reform legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council has proposed legislation in response to calls for meaningful police reforms. There will be a meeting of the Albany Common Council’s Public Safety Committee Thursday evening to discuss the proposals.

Over the past five months, police reform has been a major concern on national, state, and city levels. This summer, Albany implemented a Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in response to an executive order from the governor. That group is compiling recommendations to go to the Common Council in April of next year. In the mean time, the council has come up with the following proposed legislation:

Local H of 2020 requires the gathering and reporting of statistics on race, age, ethnicity, and gender and the reporting of these statistics to the Common Council.

Local Law I of 2020 implement a policy for the use of city-owned body or dashboard cameras by police officers and to require reporting when the cameras are turned off by the officer.

Local Law J of 2020 enhances the CPRB`s authority and ability to exercise oversight, review, and resolution of community complaints alleging abuse of police authority.

The independent CPRB, or Community Police Review Board, was established 20 years ago. It’s a 9-member board empowered with a complaint review process, that can make recommendations to the common council and mayor on police practices.

The meeting, at 5:30, will be held using Zoom and streamed through the Albany Common Council`s Facebook page.

Public input is welcome and encouraged. Call 518-694-3987 to leave a live public comment and written comments should be sent to commoncouncil@albanyny.gov or submitted on our website. Written public comments must be received by 12PM on the day of the meeting.