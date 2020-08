ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently searching for 11-year-old Savion Wade, who was last seen at his home on Delaware Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

He is described as a black male, approximately 4’9” tall and weighs 87 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.