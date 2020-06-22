Albany Police release Saturday homicide victim’s name

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim in Saturday’s homicide has been identified as William E. Hooks III, 24, of Albany.
At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police say they found Hooks outside near North Lake Avenue and First Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Hooks was initially treated by Albany firefighters on the scene, then taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
If you or someone you know has information about the shooting incident, which also injured a 30-year-old man, call Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Albany Police Information Officer Steve Smith tweeted Hooks’s identity Monday morning.
LATEST STORIES
- Warren County renews in-person property tax services at municipal center
- NY School Reopening Task Force: Region Three meeting for most of Capital Region
- FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
- Cohoes Town Hall on burning foam at Norlite set for Monday
- Sodus man killed in shootout with NYSP troopers, investigation handed off to Attorney General’s office