Albany police reform collaborative meeting for 3rd time Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins are convening the third meeting of the newly established Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook.

The group meets every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They post recordings of prior meetings, documents, and announcements online.

The Collaborative’s mission is reviewing, modifying, and modernizing police strategies, policies, procedures, and practices. The Collaborative’s recommendations are meant to address the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by structural racism.

The group was formed in accordance with New York State Executive Order 203.

