Albany Police recover loaded AK-47 assault rifle following Monday night shots fired call

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A loaded AK-47 assault rifle was recovered after police responded to a call for shots fired Monday evening on Central Avenue.

Police said they responded to the call at about 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a building in the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, Officer Ryan Johnson saw two men exiting the near the back of the building and one of the men discarded a duffle bag into a nearby garbage can.

Officer Johnson stopped both men as part of the investigation and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle was subsequently located in the duffle bag.

Dasia Pettiway, 27, of Albany, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The other man stopped by the officer, Khalif Crawford, 27, of Albany, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and one count of criminal possession of Marijuana in the third.

Through further investigation, several plastic bags containing 3.4 ounces of cocaine and several plastic bags containing 9.6 ounces of marijuana were also located in the building.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

