Albany Police partners with resident to create community dialogue program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced a new program Tuesday that’s aimed at strengthening the relationship between officers and the community.

It’s called “T3 C3”, or Time to Talk – “Community and Cops Collaborating.” The program will allow for police officers and community members to meet on a regular basis to discuss issues.

Community member April Purcell-Bacon, who brought the idea to Chief Eric Hawkins, will facilitate the confidential discussions.

“It’s people that look like me, and my son, and my friend, who are being impacted. It’s the police officers out in the community who are being impacted by what’s going on,” said Purcell-Bacon at a press conference Tuesday morning, “and the best way for us to make sure people stop having issues is maybe by simply having a conversation, because misperception is one of the main problems we have going on.”

T3 C3 conversations will be held monthly and each will discuss a different, pre-determined topic. Upcoming topics will be posted on their Facebook page. Members of the community who wish to participate must email Purcell-Bacon at T3C3Albany@gmail.com to be considered.