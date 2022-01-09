Albany Police Officers recover loaded handgun during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police patrol officers recovered a loaded handgun early Sunday morning after a traffic stop on Central Avenue. Around 1:15 a.m. on January 9, officers stopped a vehicle for an unnamed violation of the Vehicle and Traffic law.

During the stop, the driver was found to be operating his vehicle with a suspended license, and was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. Police say Dayton Mills, 27, of Albany was taken into custody and charged on the following counts:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator

Mills was arraigned this morning and was released after posting $20,000 bail.