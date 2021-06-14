Albany officers push stranded man several blocks in sweltering heat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June 7 was 2021’s hottest day yet. That sweltering afternoon, Albany Police Officer Matthew Friedrich responded to a call for a person in distress, and found Stanley Green.

“He was stranded in his wheelchair and low on oxygen,” Friedrich told NEWS10.

The battery in Green’s wheelchair had died. It was dangerously hot, and he was sitting there for a while until Friedrich showed up. Then, more help came at the right time.

“I was just driving in the area, and he flagged me down,” Officer Alexander Herrick said. He joined his fellow recent graduate of the Albany Police Academy in assisting Green.

The officers had two options: tow the wheelchair, or push.

“We figured we’d have some fun with it and started pushing him. Had a conversation, had some laughs along the way and everything,” Herrick recalled.

“He was born and raised here, so he’s got a lot of history with the city,” said Friedrich. and “It was good to be able to talk to him and make that connection.”

They pushed Green several blocks to his apartment on Livingston Ave. One of his neighbors was there when the three got to his home.

“You could see the sweat was pouring off their face,” said Albany resident Suszet Footman, “and they were just dragging. But they pushed him up and we opened the door.”

The gesture warmed Footman’s heart, and she described Stanley Green as a worthy recipient. “He’s really nice, kind hearted, just fun and funny,” said Footman.

“Anyone in this department would’ve done the same thing. It just happened to be us that got a picture taken of us,” Officer Herrick said.

The two officers said they plan on checking up on Green during their patrols, and will help him connect with resources to assist him with his home healthcare needs.