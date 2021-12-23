Albany police officer and local chef distributing over 200 meals to community

Caring Chefs and Community Cops distributed meals in the West Hill neighborhood of Albany to prepare for Christmas.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 200 meals are being distributed Thursday in the West Hill neighborhood in preparation for Christmas. Caring Chefs and Community Cops, or 4C, began giving them out on Quail and 1st Street at 9 A.M., and will continue until they run out.

“We’re here to bring some food to the neighborhood, and just to say thank you for allowing me to build trust with the community and to give back,” said Albany Police Officer Steve Silver.

“This is probably triple what we’ve done in the past, so we’re just hoping to grow more every time,” said local chef Lawrence Lowe.

Lowe said the pandemic has made him get creative with meals, using what’s on hand and donations from the community to help make the food distribution happen.

“Even we are going through things, but other people are going through just as much or more,” Lowe explained, “so, everybody needs a meal.”

For Officer Silver, welcoming neighbors to the “Community Corner” to pick up a meal and say hello has become another way he can make meaningful connections.

“I get to bring joy to people who sometimes have broken hearts,” Silver said.