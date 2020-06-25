Albany Police making progress investigating string of gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says a small group of individuals are responsible for a large percentage of the city’s gun violence, and his department is making progress in efforts to get those instigators off the streets.

“We recovered a vehicle [Wednesday night] that was involved in one of those incidents,” Hawkins told News10, “we have some people who were inside that vehicle, we’ve interviewed some people, we’ve developed some information that will be helpful as we investigate these incidents.”

Hawkins explained he was not at liberty to specify which incident the vehicle was involved in.

“We still think that this involves retaliation. It involves groups of young men who know each other. They’re specifically targeting each other,” Hawkins said.

Unfortunately, stray bullets sometimes strike pedestrians or even people inside their homes, turning uninvolved bystanders into victims with gunshot wounds, according to Hawkins, calling it collateral damage that is “outrageous, appalling, and unacceptable.”

These incidents come in the midst of national discourse about defunding police departments. While Hawkins believes the community could benefit from more social work at the root of the issues, he doesn’t think the funds for those programs should come out of the police budget.

“I think that we need to have some resources allocated to those other agencies and those other institutions that deal with those social justice issues, but not at the expense of the police,” Hawkins told News10.

APD is stepping up patrols and increasing officer presence on the streets with the help of the Albany County Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police.

“These are some very dangerous young men who are engaged in these activities,” Hawkins said, “and we are working very hard to take them off the street.”

.@albanypolice investigating another homicide — a man shot late last night. Four people have been killed in less than a week from gun violence in the City of Albany. @nyspolice and @ACSOTWEET will have a greater presence in city to help curb violence. pic.twitter.com/BmyjG00xIi — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) June 25, 2020

