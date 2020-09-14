Albany Police make second arrest in July armed robbery case

Damin Germon, 23, from Albany, was arrested for an armed robbery that occurred on July 22 at 430 Troy-Schenectady Road.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested for an armed robbery that happened on July 22 at 430 Troy-Schenectady Road. Albany Police made the arrest Saturday after making an unrelated traffic stop that revealed a Colonie Police arrest warrant.

Germon was arrested for Robbery in the first degree, Grand Larceny in the third degree, and Assault in the second degree. Three adult males reported that they were robbed at gunpoint at the location.

The victims said they were punched and hit in the face by two other suspects who allegedly stole a 1997 Honda Accord, an Apple I Watch and air pods, a diamond pendant, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Germon was arrested by the Albany Police Department during an unrelated traffic stop that revealed a Colonie Police arrest warrant.

Johnta D. Turpin was previously arrested for this robbery on August 17.

Germon was arraigned in the town of Colonie and was released after his bail was set.

His next court date is November 9 in Colonie Court.

