ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police report a shooting incident on Thornton Street, between 2nd and 3rd Streets, on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m.
One shooting victim is a 17-year-old male, found on the scene by police with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
An 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm from the same incident also showed up as a walk-in emergency room patient at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Both are currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady Police investigating shots fired
- Albany Police investigating Thornton Street shooting
- Jane Adams on balancing nursing and lacrosse
- AP count: Over 4,500 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes
- Union senior benefits from NCAA extension