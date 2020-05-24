Albany Police investigating Thornton Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police report a shooting incident on Thornton Street, between 2nd and 3rd Streets, on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m.

One shooting victim is a 17-year-old male, found on the scene by police with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

An 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm from the same incident also showed up as a walk-in emergency room patient at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Both are currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

