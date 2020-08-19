Albany Police investigating Bradford Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Bradford Street at around 4 a.m.

When officers responded to the 100-block of Bradford for the reported shooting, they say they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim’s foot was initially treated on the scene before being sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

