Albany Police investigating Bradford Street shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting Graphic2_230706

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Bradford Street at around 4 a.m.

When officers responded to the 100-block of Bradford for the reported shooting, they say they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim’s foot was initially treated on the scene before being sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga