Albany Police investigating attempted robbery on South Pearl Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened Sunday night on South Pearl Street. Police said it happened at around 7:15 p.m., a woman reported that a man approached her and tried to forcibly steal her handbag.

The 18-year-old woman told police she was walking on South Pearl Street near Hudson Avenue when the incident occured and that she was dragged on the ground during the incident.

She said she was able to run away from the suspect without injury and call the police.

She described the suspect as a man wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-0839. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

