Albany Police investigate Woodlawn Ave shooting

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg Monday.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m on Woodlawn Avenue. Officers received a call for shots fired and found a 33-year-old man injured outside of a residence.

He was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

This is the most recent shooting in a string of shootings that began on June 18. Albany County officials addressed the recent gun violence in a briefing on Friday.

Although summer usually leads to an increase in crime rates, numbers provided by Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins show this recent rash of shootings proves 2020’s spike in gun violence is alarmingly above average.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.