Police: Male hospitalized after suffering gunshot wound in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that happened on Quail Street after a 46-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

On Friday, September 17, at around 2:20 a.m., Albany Medical Center Hospital reported a 46-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

After investigation, it was found that the man was shot while on the 100 block of Quail Street between Bradford Street and West Street.

The male is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.