Albany Police investigate Quail Street shooting

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that left a woman with a gunshot wound on the back early Thursday morning on Quail Street.
Police said the incident happened at around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of Quail and West Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her back.
She was treated at the scene by medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.
100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app..
