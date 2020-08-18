Albany Police investigate Moore Street shooting as homicide after man dies from gunshot injuries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are now investigating the a shooting that left a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the to the arm and the torso as a homicide after he died from his injuries Monday night.

Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith said the 19-year old man died as a result of his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting occurred on Moore Street near Saint George Palace just before 10 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm and the torso. That was one of two shootings that occured Monday night in Albany.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online here or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

