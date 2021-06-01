Albany Police continue to get guns off the street in recent deadly trend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another fatal shooting in Albany this past Sunday continues a recent deadly trend. This one taking the life of 29-year-old Devin McGlothan, of East Greenbush. Albany Police says more works need to be done to preventing further tragedies from happening.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. on the 200 block of Quail Street. When police arrived they found McGlothan dead on the scene from his injuries.

The aunt of McGlothan laid flowers at growing memorial in front of Sabatino’s Liquor Store on Quail Street. His aunt told News10 she hopes her nephews killer is caught.

“For the family that’s involved this is traumatic for the city and it causes a lot of harm,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins.

Chief Hawkins says Sundays shooting was not random. It was a meet up between two people who knew each other. Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

This fatal shooting makes seven deaths related to gun violence this year. There have been 20 shootings resulting in those 7 deaths and 23 injuries.

In the month of May 6 families have lost a loved one to gun violence in Albany.

Albany Police has recovered 47 guns so far in 2021, that is compared to 43 guns taken during the same time period last year.

Chief Hawkins says the community needs to start educating our youth first.

“We have to get the message out to our young people that using guns is not the appropriate way to resolve conflict,” said he.

Although getting guns off the street is the primary concern for Albany Police, Chief Hawkins says keeping the trust with the police department and the community is important as well.

“Let’s flood our community with cops, let’s have a zero-tolerance approach to this and let’s stop everything that moves; but we have to be careful to not cause long term harm,” said he.

Chief Hawkins says as they work to get guns off the street, the community needs to do their part.

“Let’s be smart about where we are, what time we are doing things, and who we are meeting with. Let’s be smart about how we resolve conflicts,” said he.

Chief Hawkins says the recent gun violence in Albany seems to not be related at all to one another. If you know anything you are asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.