Albany police chief vying for same job in different city

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is one of four finalists for the job of top cop in Akron, Ohio. Hawkins pitched himself to the city Thursday night during a livestreamed town hall.

Hawkins assumed his current role as Albany’s twenty-fifth police chief in September 2018. In the town hall, he compared Akron to other communities he has had the opportunity to lead because of its diversity.

“I come as a person that’s tested, a person with experience in leading successfully law enforcement agencies during this very challenging and very complex times, and I’m eager to see if my skillset is what the city of Akron is looking for in its next police chief,” he said.

When news of his candidacy broke earlier this month, Hawkins told NEWS10 ABC he had not been offered a job and that he remains committed to the city of Albany.