Albany Police charge one for setting off fireworks in Pine Hills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been weeks since nonstop fireworks have been making Capital Region residents uneasy. Every night for the past month, residents have complained about excessive fireworks being ignited at night.

On Thursday evening, Albany Police apprehended Adam Stojanovski, 21, as he was setting off fireworks in Pine Hills.

Stojanovski was was charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks.

Albany Police is reminding residents to call local authorities if they notice anyone setting off illegal fireworks.

LATEST STORIES