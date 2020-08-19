Albany officials and business owners call for state to allow movie theaters to reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In New York State, you can go to the mall, the bowling alley, retail stores, and soon, you can go to the gym. Movie theater owners are feeling left out, and believe they can make a reopening plan that meets any and all safety concerns.

The National Association of Theater Owners of New York State (NATO NYS) will be joined by Capital Region state legislators and local officials at the Madison Theater Wednesday morning to call on the State to allow theaters to reopen.

The Madison Theater has been offering their restaurant and outside seating to keep them going during the pandemic. This past December, they had a reopening block party after being closed since 2017. The theater’s owner, Kevin Parisi, will be at the announcement today, along with NATO NYS President Joe Masher, Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, and other local officials.

During a recent briefing, Governor Cuomo said movie theaters are high-risk, less essential than gyms. “It is a congregate, it’s one ventilation system, you’re seated there for a long period of time. Airflow, engineering of that system is key,” Cuomo said.