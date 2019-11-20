Albany named top glamping destination this winter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As glamorous camping sites grow in popularity, it’s becoming an activity enjoyed year-round.

According to a recent report issued by the outdoor experts at Hipcamp, Albany has been named the 10th best glamping destination in the US this winter.

Hipcamp, a booking site for campsites, says the surge of popularity for winter camping is driven by a younger, more diverse group of people.

From an outdoor caboose to a sleepover with goats experience, there are many ways to enjoy glamping this winter in the Capital Region.