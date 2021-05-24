Albany mourns following weekend of violence, victim of shooting on First & Quail laid to rest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany community is mourning and looking for change following a weekend of violence that included three shootings, including two that were fatal.

Monday afternoon, hundreds visited Masjid As-Salam to mourn the loss of 35-year-old Sharf Addalim, including Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Addalim was fatally shot on the corner of First Street and Quail Street Friday afternoon.

“He’s like a family member to me. He knew me since I was a kid. I wanted to come and show my love before he go away,” said Quieasia DeWitt, a friend of Addalim.

“He’s a fella, he’s one of the people in the community and we loved him. You see the turnout, people loved him,” another friend added.

Friends say Addalim, who was also known as David, was a loving husband and father of three children.

“I love him and I’m definitely going to miss him so much. I am so upset about this and that this happened to him. His wife, his kids is going to miss him, and I’m definitely going to miss him, and the whole community is definitely going to miss David, he’s a good guy,” DeWitt said.

Addalim was one of six people who were shot during the incident on First and Quail. Police say he was an “unintended victim”.

“An ordinary day, just walking over to his work, and being shot out of the blue. It’s just devastating,” said Haroon Sarwer, the board president at Masjid As-Salam.

Over the weekend, 21-year-old Schenectady man Jhajuan Sabb was arrested in connection with the shooting that killed Addalim and injured five others.

Hours after that shooting, 39-year-old Lashon Turner was also fatally shot near Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

“It’s very disturbing, especially for the children, knowing that in daylight on a weekday when it’s busy time of the day that somebody can just come out in open light and just start shooting people,” said Sarwer.

With the string of violence this weekend, members of the community are hoping for change.

“They have made some things better, by installing more lights and making neighborhoods brighter, but if it’s still not working, they have to come up with a new way to make the neighborhood more safer,” Sarwer said.

Albany Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that killed Turner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.