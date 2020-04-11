Albany Medical Center nurses demand more PPE

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center nurses are requesting more access to personal protective equipment from the hospital management staff as they treat patients with COVID-19.

The New York State Nurses Association is hosting a community speak out event at 8 a.m. Saturday to call on Albany Medical Center management and demand more equipment to protect themselves and their patients.

In a statement the association wrote, “Despite receiving generous donations of PPE from political and community supporters earlier in the week, Albany Medical Center is putting further restrictions on access to supplies.”

Saturday’s event will serve as an opportunity for nurses to publicly voice their concerns about current work conditions and protocols inside the hospitals that are placing nurses, their families and patients at risk.

Additionally, the nurses are calling on the Federal government to unleash the Defense Production Act to increase production of PPE.

