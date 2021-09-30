Albany Med temporarily closes two urgent care locations

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Imagine you're already having a tough day at work. Lines are out the door and there's barely any staff thanks to a national worker shortage. Then a random person decides to harass you for your number. Every. Single. Day.

"One time, a man came in and said, would it be too forward of me to ask you for a date. I didn’t really know what to say, because he was like 40-something and I was 22 at the time, but he could see by my attitude that I was, you know, uncomfortable. I told him I wasn't interested, but he wrote me a letter, basically saying he was in love with me. The next day after I read it, he came up to the register and said, so was that too much? I was like yeah. He still came in every day to just come in and look at me," describes Grace Farone, a barista at Saratoga Coffee Traders.