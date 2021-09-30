GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center has closed their EmUrgentCare locations in Guilderland and Mechanicville.
The closure is temporary as the hospital reallocates staff to their Emergency Department.
A hospital spokesperson told NEWS10 ABC:
Like most hospitals, Albany Med is experiencing increased wait times due to staffing shortages felt nationwide. We continue to provide safe care and are taking proactive measures to recruit and retain staff, including referral bonuses and rewards for attendance. We will remain focused on providing the critical services unique to Albany Med, including those through our Children’s Hospital and level one trauma center, while working to develop thoughtful solutions to continue to care for our region. The temporary closure of our Albany Med EmUrgentCare sites in Mechanicville and Guilderland is one of those solutions to help decompress our Emergency Department.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Saratoga business owners are fed up with sexual harassment against female staff
- Albany Med temporarily closes two urgent care locations
- Facebook in the hot seat over leaked data about young users
- CDPHP bikes hit SUNY Adirondack after busy debut in Lake George, Glens Falls
- Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Follow us on social media