Albany Med survey: 80% of staff say they will take COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 80% of Albany Med hospital staff that responded to a survey say they will take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dr. Ferdinand J. Venditti, Albany Medical Center Executive Vice President for System Care Delivery & Hospital General Director.

Venditti said the hospital will not make the vaccine mandatory, but the survey showed encouraging numbers. He shares their confidence in the vaccine.

“I read the 53-page document that the FDA put together about the Pfizer vaccine, and I’m comfortable taking it,” Venditti said at a Thursday press conference, “I’m comfortable with my wife taking it, [and] my kids taking it.”

Front line health care workers are near the top of the list for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in New York. Hospitals make the decision about which members of their staff will be prioritized, based on potential exposure to the virus. The emergency department, for example, is high priority at Albany Med.

“People come in, they’re sick, they don’t know what they have yet,” Venditti explained. “We send out some tests and we ultimately find out what’s going on, whether they have COVID or not. They’ve been in that unit for a couple of hours before that test comes back. People are working with them. They’re wearing masks, they’re doing the right thing with PPE, but nonetheless, they could potentially be exposed.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires unique storage, and a regular freezer won’t suffice. The vials need to be kept at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We, at the medical center, because we’re a medical institution, just so happen to have an ultra cold freezer,” Venditti said.

Despite the center having the right equipment, it’s unclear if Albany Med will be a vaccine distribution site for the state.