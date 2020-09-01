Albany Med setting up outdoor testing site for flu season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center have announced they will be setting up their outdoor testing site in anticipation of a busy flu season. The tent, which will be erected in the P Building parking lot, will be used to test for respiratory illnesses such as flu, cold, parainfluenza and COVID-19.

The testing area was previously used last spring. Several departments in the hospital will be working together in preparation for a number of scenarios.

Hospital officials hope the testing site will not have to be used to any great extent, but would like to be prepared for any possible outcome.

