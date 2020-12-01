Albany Med nurses picket, wanting contract and more PPE

Albany Med nurses picketing for 24 hours, calling on the administration to meet their demands for a contract.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center Nurses arrived to walk the picket line at 7 A.M. Tuesday. They’re striking amid contract negotiations that have been in the works for over two years without a final agreement.

Officials at the hospital say patient care will continue and won’t be compromised throughout the 24 hour picket, and they have temporary nurses that have all been tested for COVID-19 to replace nurses participating in the strike.

Jennifer Bejo, an ICU nurse at Albany Med and a member of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), got emotional Tuesday morning as she stepped out of the line to tell NEWS10 that she wishes the administration knew what she and her coworkers go through everyday.

“Be with us one at one day at the bedside, and they will see time and the work that we do each day to make our patients safe,” Bejo said, “they don’t realize all the work that we do.”

Bejo wanted the public to know what happens inside a hospital and says that nurses are not protected at all. She added that they have to reuse masks, sometimes more than 20 times, and that totally contradicts the CDC recommendations.

Albany Med has refuted the claims about inadequate personal protective equipment, saying the hospital follows all federal and state guidelines, and has an adequate supply of PPE.

Officials from Albany Med will hold a press conference at 1 P.M.