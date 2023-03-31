ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Dino Savoca, 61, the suspect involved in the lockdown at the Albany Medical Center, appeared in court. Police said Savoca brought a BB gun and a shotgun to his mother’s hospital room and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Kidnapping.

According to court proceedings, Savoca barricaded himself and his mother in room C444. Two weapons including a shotgun were observed.

During the lockdown, a negotiation team attempted to speak with Savoca but he did not respond to any questions or demands. When they were eventually able to enter the room, Savoca was allegedly uncooperative in leaving and had to be dragged out.

Forensics collected the shotgun and observed that the gun was cocked. They removed the shell and confirmed that the gun was operable.

The defense claims that Savoca did not point the weapons at anyone and because he allegedly unknowingly had a weapon, he cannot be tied to the gun. In response, the prosecutors are arguing that he had control over the hospital room and proved that he had reasonable cause.