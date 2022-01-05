Albany Med Health System launching system-wide financial assistance program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Med Health System has initiated a financial assistance program (FAP) that will benefit patients and employees across the hospital’s entire network of facilities. This includes Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Medical College, Columbia Memorial Health, Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.

The Albany Medical Center Financial Assistance Program helps uninsured and underinsured patients with household income up to 400% above the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Assistance is determined based on household income and family size. To confirm eligibility, consult Albany Medical Center’s income poverty guideline table.

“The Albany Med Health System is committed to minimizing the financial barriers to health care that exist for some members of our community and to ensuring that patients do not forgo necessary care due to worry about cost,” said Dennis McKenna, M.D., president and Chief Executive Officer of the Albany Med Health System. “This program is another example of how the hospitals within our System are working together to make access to high-quality care easier for everyone in our communities.”

The new program is one step in the Albany Med Health System’s ever-growing efforts to make health care more accessible for all patients. Coordinated or fully integrated care will soon be available in a variety of specialties. Work will soon begin on a System-wide electronic medical record (EMR) and enterprise planning resource process (ERP).

With one EMR, providers at any System location may securely access patient information for quicker connections to coordinated care. A team is also planning for a central patient engagement center that will offer System patients one number to call for scheduling physician or hospital services, checking eligibility and benefits, financial information, referrals, and authorization management. It will open first at Albany Med and expand to affiliate hospitals in the coming years.

To be considered for the program, a patient must provide full documentation including income, expenses, proof of residency. Applications can be obtained online or by calling (518) 262-1981 or may be picked up at any of Albany Medical Center’s registration sites at 43 New Scotland Avenue or 25 Hackett Blvd., Albany NY 12208.