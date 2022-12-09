ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years to life in State Prison after pleading guilty to murder charges that stemmed from a shooting in 2021. The indictment alleged that Jahmere Manning, 20, and co-defendant Alvin Foy had fired numerous shots at a group of people, causing the death of 18-year-old Chyna Forney.

The plea also satisfies another open case that charges Manning with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. “The deal offered to him affords him the decency and humanity that he refused to show countless victims, which ultimately culminated in the death of this beautiful person, Chyna Forney,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Fowler.

“What’s clear is not only the human devastation that these murders, these violent, vicious crimes are having on this community, what’s clear to the court is that you, and people like you, are destroying your own community,” said Judge Roger McDonough. “Your victim, Ms. Forney, is someone who you went to school with. Someone you grew up with. Someone that you probably played on the same playground with. This is just another case of people like you, Mr. Manning,

destroying your own community.”