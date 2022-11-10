ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the Albany man who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. There were other open incidents related to Lewis but the resolution satisfies those charges.

The initial indictment alleged that Lewis had intentionally caused the death of Nguyen in September 2021. Lewis had repeatedly struck Nguyen in the area of Lincoln Park, where he was later found suffering from serious head and face injuries. Nguyen was transported to the Albany Medical Center and was admitted there until he passed away on December 21, 2021.

“I understand what went on during that spree you had, and really I think you deserve a lot more than 25 to life,” said Judge William T. Little. “If there was a way that this could work out where you could get more, I think you would deserve it. Easily. At your age, you have the opportunity to possibly get out. Based on what you did, I’m not sure you should.”