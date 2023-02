ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Randell Mason, 42, pleaded guilty to One Count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. Mason was arrested on August 29, after allegedly attacking the victim with a sword on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue.

Mason will be sentenced on April 7. It is expected Mason will be sentenced to 25 years in state prison. A no-contact order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.