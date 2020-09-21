Albany man deliberately crashed car into dealership, police say

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Richard Reed, 53, of Albany was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving his vehicle into a car dealership building and injuring an employee last week.

According to police, at around 10 a.m. last Thursday, a man—later identified as Reed—confronted the sales staff at the DePaula Auto Group dealership office on Central Avenue. The confrontation reportedly concerned a car he bought in 2019, but police say he couldn’t effectively communicate the problem.

Police received reports that Reed said he would leave, but instead, when staff went back to work, he revved his engine in the lot and drove the car into the building. Police characterize it as deliberate.

One salesperson tried to dive out of the way, but was pinned by the vehicle and injured and injured in the lower leg.

Reed was sent to Albany Medical Center for a mental health evaluation before being taken into police custody at his residence in Albany on Monday.

The charges against Reed are:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree criminal mischief

First-degree reckless endangerment

If convicted on all three charges, Reed could earn as much as 21 years behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.

