Albany man arrested for gun possession, police say

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Zaiqua Acosta, 21, of Albany was arrested on Thursday for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The complaint alleges that Acosta, a felon, possessed a handgun in Albany on May 5.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release for up to three years after prison.

Previously, Acosta was arrested in August 2019, when police say he attempted to obstruct and physically intimidate officers arresting a different individual for possessing an illegal handgun. They say Acosta also encouraged a large group to surround the officers and engage in a physical altercation.

Acosta was then arrested and charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

