Albany man accused of sexual relationship with high schooler while working as student teacher

Nikos Assimakopoulos, 23, of Albany, is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage female high school student while he was working as a student teacher at Niskayuna High School. (Niskayuna PD)

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing a Rape charge after police said he had a sexual relationship with an underage high school girl where he worked.

The investigation began in late 2019 when a female victim told police she had a sexual relationship with Nikos Assimakopoulos, 23, while he was a student teacher at Niskayuna High School. The victim was under the legal age of consent and a student at the school at the time.

Assimakopoulos was charged with Rape in the Third Degree, Criminal Sex Act in the Third Degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned and sent to Schenectady County Jail in lieu of bail.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 29.

Police are attempting to identify any other victims. If anyone is aware of any inappropriate or possibly illegal relationships with Assimakopoulos, they are asked to call Det. Paul Daly with the Niskayuna police at (518) 386-4582.