ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center in Albany is reopening after they closed early on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

The organization posted to their Facebook page, “The Albany Jewish Community Center will re-open at its normal scheduled time on Monday, February 24th.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke out against antisemitism when he heard that a bomb threat email was sent to Albany’s JCC and 18 others across the state.