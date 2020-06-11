Albany International Airport to host food drive Thursday

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport is hosting a drive-thru food drive Thursday morning in the airport’s E-lot parking area.

The drive-thru is open to anyone in need of food during these uncertain times. It begins at 10 a.m. and distribution will last until supplies run out.

“The Coronavirus has dealt a crippling blow to countless American families and has forced many

to seek the support of community-based organizations and food pantries. The Airport community

encourages our local businesses, families and individuals to reach out with a helping hand to assist our neighbors during this unprecedented time of need. In fact, studies show that food insecurity in families with young children has risen dramatically since the onset of the COVID crisis,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

Food to be distributed will include fresh produce, meat, dairy products and shelf-stable items.

The pick up is contact-less, volunteers will load food into the trunks of vehicles.

All volunteers will adhere to CDC guidelines and will practice social distancing while also wearing appropriate masks and gloves.

“The Regional Food Bank is proud to partner with Albany International Airport to

combat the unprecedented rates of food insecurity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Drive

Thru Pantry is a way to provide essential food to households struggling to access sufficient amounts of healthy foods at this difficult time. By providing food ‘from the truck into the trunk’, this method

minimizes personal contact and optimizes safety for all involved. This effort complements the outstanding work already being done by our network of member food pantries county-wide,” said Susan Lintner, Director of Community Impact, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York