Albany Interfaith Coalition ‘healing moment’ planned at Washington Park

UPDATE: The service has been postponed. We will update with more information as it is released.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Interfaith Coalition will hold a socially distant service at 5 p.m. at the Moses Statue in Washington Park in response to the ongoing civil unrest across the Capital Region.

Described by County Executive Daniel McCoy as a “healing moment,” the service will bring together members of the clergy, community leaders, and elected officials to call for peace, tolerance, respect, calm, unity, and an end to the violence. They will walk to the Civil War Memorial wearing masks and following social distancing protocols.

“We need to come together as a community to denounce injustice in all forms, and recommit ourselves to peaceful demonstrations that can lead to change for the greater good of our society.” Daniel McCoy

ALBANY COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Peaceful daytime demonstrations have turned violent nationwide as night falls, with ralliers and agitators taking on police departments after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

McCoy’s office says he formed the coalition of local faith-based leaders formed four years ago when anger over racial injustice was sparked across the country by violent incidents involving police and the community. The Interfaith Coalition was announced in July 2016, a month out from the Pulse shooting in Orlando.

LATEST STORIES