Albany hosting Community Development Block Grant funding webinar

Coronavirus money in America

Coronavirus money in America. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is hosting a coronavirus Community Development Block Grant funding webinar Thursday at noon.

The focus of the webinar is $350,000 in CDBG funds that came to Albany through the CARES Act. City officials will go over how much is available, what it can be used for, who can apply, as well as other issues and questions about the application process.

They’re accepting questions submitted in advance via email to mayor@albanyny.gov or text to (518) 618-2268.

Albany Community Development Agency Director Fay Andrews will run the webinar with support from Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s office.

The webinar will be broadcast through Zoom, and livestreamed on the Mayor’s Facebook and the city website.

