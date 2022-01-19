Albany Honest Weight Food Co-Op now offering ‘Double up Food Bucks’ program

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A program administered by Field and Fork Network doubling the buying power of SNAP customers is coming to the Capital Region. Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany announced the launch of “Double up Food Bucks New York” Wednesday, which matches $1 for $1 SNAP dollars up to $20 per day, to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Double Up benefits our customers and farmers, while helping grow healthier communities” says Alex

Mytelka, head of marketing at Honest Weight. “Food insecurity is at an all-time high. We’re in the midst of a

pandemic and we still have folks in the community we call home wondering where their next meal is

coming from. Plain and simple, we need to do better. We need to show up for each other.” Mytelka

continued, “As a community-owned food cooperative, we’re on a mission to break down this false narrative

that fresh, healthy, colorful, locally grown food is only available to those who can afford it. Double Up is now

one of the strongest tools in our collective community food access toolkit.”

The American Heart Association, a partner of Field and Fork Network, supports Double Up Food Bucks and is advocating for funding the program at state and local levels. “Being able to eat well is a key factor to improving heart and brain health, and we are seeing now more than ever how critical good health is,” said Michael Poindexter, senior vice president of SEFCU, Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church and member of the Capital Region Board of Directors of the American Heart Association. “We’ve been advocating for funding for Double Up Food Bucks at the local and state level so that more people can have access to even more healthy food. We’re proud to work with Field & Fork Network as they implement programs across the state, and are glad to see that the Honest Weight Food Co-Op is now accepting Double Up Food Bucks.”

Since its onset in 2014, Double Up has expanded into 29 counties across New York State, serving over 32,000 SNAP households. Honest Weight Food Co-op is open to the public from 8am-9pm, seven days a week. Additional Double Up sites in the Capital Region include Capital Roots and Schenectady Green Market. For a complete list of participating Double Up sites and hours of operation, visit the Double Up New York State website.