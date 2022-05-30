ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many people across the Capital Region are spending their Memorial Day honoring our veterans. The City of Albany held its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. It has been three years since the city held its Memorial Day Parade. Luckily, It was a beautiful day and a great turnout!

This year’s Grand Marshals are Gold Star Mothers, Mary Elizabeth Jenks and Cindy Roberts who will walk the parade route in honor of their daughters, Specialist Abigail Rose Jenks and Sergeant Kristie Ann Roberts.

“It is always a distinct privilege to help honor all those who have sacrificed so much for our country’s freedoms on Memorial Day,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I look forward to participating in this important recognition ceremony in person again this year to properly honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in our hearts and minds on Memorial Day, and every day.”

“On Memorial Day, please, with your families take a moment to remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice and our Sisters and Brothers who have gone before us,” said Mark Rosenzweig, Chairman of the Joint Veteran’s Committee. “Lest we never forget.”