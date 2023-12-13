ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recent weeks, Albany high school has made the headlines for fights, social media threats, lockdowns and high school unrest. NEWS 10 speaking with the school district and law enforcement to get a better understanding on what’s happening at the high school.

Earlier this month we reported on a couple of the fights. One where a student was found to be in possession of knife. We also reported on social media threats that caused lockdowns at the high school.

“It feels like a lot in a short period of time, and it is.” Despite the recent uptick, Albany School District Superintendent joseph Hochreiter has a message for everyone. “In terms of safety and being safe in school I want to assure parents and students and our staff that our schools particularly the high school is safe.”

Megan Craft, spokesperson for Albany Police Department, says there has been an increase from five calls last school year to a total of 18 calls so far this year. “There’s definitely issues but I think there’s issues within all the schools I don’t think this is out of the norm for any of the schools.” She tells NEWS10 social media seems to be part of the hype that helps spread the fear. “I do believe it is starting with a couple individuals and then it’s kind of going on Snapchat, all the social media outlets and it’s kind of blowing up into something bigger than what it was usually started as.”

Hochreiter says the district is taking steps to keep kids safe, “I’ve implemented a staggered release and we’re having students exit the building a different time using different exits.”

Now the high school is working with community-based groups after an incident on Monday. “Our school resource officer received a tip that there was a possible fight that was going to happen,” said Officer Craft.

“Our sergeant called and said we need pastors on patrol to be at the Albany High, there’s a threat of fights,” added Pastors on Patrol’s Bishop Avery Comithier. The fight was averted, and Pastors on Patrol will now play a larger role on campus.

“The high school has positioned Personnel including Albany Police and pastors on patrol at different exits of the high school to make sure students are leaving the high school and getting to where they need to be safely,” said Hochreiter.

Comithier says their presence makes a difference. “We reassured them we’re here for you and we don’t want fear to determine your education. So, that’s why we’re here. And they felt that.” And now Pastors on Patrol will also have an office on campus. “Students will have access to talk. The students might knock on the door and say can I talk to you I feel like I’m threatened, or I feel like uncomfortable what can I do I don’t want to retaliate give me advice.” In addition to being at the school Pastors on Patrol have also been at hot spots throughout the city to help prevent gun violence.