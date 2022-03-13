ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To help lessen the pain we’ve all been feeling at the pump lately, NEWS10 is partnering with GasBuddy to provide daily updates on average gas prices across the Capital Region, where to find the cheapest gas, and which station has the highest-reported price. As of March 13, the lowest gas price listed in the Albany area is that of the Citgo located at 12800 US-9W in West Coxsackie, where gas sat at $4.25 around 7:20 a.m.

Lowest reported price: $4.25

Citgo, 12800 US-9W near I-87, West Coxsackie

High: $4.59

Cairo Mart, 441 Main St & Mountain Ave, Cairo

Average: $4.43

Across the Capital Region

The average gas price, as reported above, for the Capital Region is ten cents higher than the national average, which was $4.33 Sunday morning. Compared to one month ago, the average gallon of gas in Albany has gone up nearly a dollar from $3.70.