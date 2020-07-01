Albany expands outdoor seating on Lark Street, Jay Street, and Madison Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials announced Wednesday that parking and traffic patterns will be temporarily changed in certain areas throughout July to make room for more outdoor restaurant seating and pedestrian use.

The outdoor café program is designed to help local eateries by expanding outdoor dining as we enter different phases of reopening New York.

The following parking lanes will be out of commission from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 6 until at least July 31:

East side of Lark Street between 286 Lark and 288 Lark

West side of Lark Street from 203 Lark to State Street, Hudson Avenue to 273 Lark, and 295 Lark to 301 Lark

North side of Jay Street from 229 Jay to Lark Street

South side of Madison Avenue between 456 Madison and 448 Madison

North side of Madison Avenue between 465 Madison and Willet Street

Prohibiting parking in these areas will let pedestrians walk in parking lanes, so restaurant seating can occupy the sidewalk. The city will also install temporary barricades and ramps as necessary to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Albany County Parking Lot located between Spring Street and Washington Avenue will offer free parking Fridays at 6 p.m. to Sundays at 9 a.m. each week beginning July 10.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES