Albany couple donates tree to decorate Capitol for the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany tradition kicked off Tuesday morning, as one of the holiday trees that will decorate the State Capitol was cut down and donated by a local family.

The Campbells, who have lived on West Erie St. for about 20 years, were happy to turn the massive tree on their front lawn over to the NYS Office of General Services.

“I like the tree because we used to decorate it around Christmas time, but it’s getting to where I can’t do it anymore,” said Reeves Campbell, who lives in the home with his wife Valerie, “so I don’t mind donating it to the city. I’m happy with that.”

“I used to admire the tree down at the Capitol, and they said I could donate a tree,” said Valerie, “I called them, I said ‘I got one, come and take it.’”

There won’t be a tree lighting ceremony or ice skating at the plaza this year because of the pandemic, but Heather Groll, spokesperson for NYS OGS, says there are still opportunities to safely take in the holiday sights around Albany.

“If you’re taking a trip down to the Capital Lights in the Park, why not swing right around and drive past the Capitol,” said Groll, “and then right back up State Street and take a look at the tree at the Empire State Plaza.”

The Campbell’s tree at East Capitol Park, and the plaza tree, which is getting cut down Thursday, will be up and lit by the first week of December.