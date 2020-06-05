Albany County’s Democratic Primary Candidate Forum available on YouTube

A a polling precinct during the Democratic Presidential primary voting on March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters hosted discussions and debates between candidates for Albany County’s 2020 Democratic Primary on YouTube.

Ahead of the socially distant YouTube debate between District Attorney candidates, Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sandors endorsed challenger Anthony Toporowski.

.@MattToporowski is a former prosecutor who is committed to addressing structural racism by having a DA's office that reflects Albany's diverse community, acknowledging racial bias at decision making points in the process, and declining to criminalize poverty. pic.twitter.com/WWdEXoXb0u — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2020

Toporowski has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party, Citizen Action of New York, and John Legend in the race against incumbent DA David Soares.

