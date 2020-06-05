Albany County’s Democratic Primary Candidate Forum available on YouTube

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vote Here Sign

A a polling precinct during the Democratic Presidential primary voting on March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters hosted discussions and debates between candidates for Albany County’s 2020 Democratic Primary on YouTube.

Ahead of the socially distant YouTube debate between District Attorney candidates, Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sandors endorsed challenger Anthony Toporowski.

Toporowski has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party, Citizen Action of New York, and John Legend in the race against incumbent DA David Soares.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak