Albany County’s Democratic Primary Candidate Forum available on YouTube

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters hosted discussions and debates between candidates for Albany County’s 2020 Democratic Primary on YouTube.
Ahead of the socially distant YouTube debate between District Attorney candidates, Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sandors endorsed challenger Anthony Toporowski.
Toporowski has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party, Citizen Action of New York, and John Legend in the race against incumbent DA David Soares.
